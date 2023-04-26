The Arizona Diamondbacks and Pavin Smith will square off against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Chase Field on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 3:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Diamondbacks as -275 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +220 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Diamondbacks vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -275 +220 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Diamondbacks have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline favorite four total times this season. They've finished 3-1 in those games.

Arizona has ynot played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter.

The Diamondbacks have a 73.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Arizona has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 25 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 12 of those games (12-12-1).

The Diamondbacks have had a run line set for only one matchup this season, and they covered.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-6 6-6 5-3 8-9 10-7 3-5

