Diamondbacks vs. Royals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Pavin Smith will square off against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Chase Field on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 3:40 PM ET.
Oddsmakers list the Diamondbacks as -275 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +220 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).
Diamondbacks vs. Royals Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Time: 3:40 PM ET
- TV: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Diamondbacks
|-275
|+220
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance
- The Diamondbacks have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- The Diamondbacks have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats
- The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline favorite four total times this season. They've finished 3-1 in those games.
- Arizona has ynot played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter.
- The Diamondbacks have a 73.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Arizona has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 25 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 12 of those games (12-12-1).
- The Diamondbacks have had a run line set for only one matchup this season, and they covered.
Diamondbacks Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-6
|6-6
|5-3
|8-9
|10-7
|3-5
