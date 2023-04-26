How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:10 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals take the field on Wednesday at Chase Field against Zac Gallen, who will start for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch will be at 3:40 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Time: 3:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks average 0.8 home runs per game to rank 24th in MLB play with 21 total home runs.
- Arizona is 10th in MLB, slugging .420.
- The Diamondbacks have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.262).
- Arizona is the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.8 runs per game (119 total).
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in MLB with a .312 on-base percentage.
- The Diamondbacks strike out 7.5 times per game, the fifth-fewest mark in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- Arizona has the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).
- The Diamondbacks average baseball's 23rd-ranked WHIP (1.379).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (3-1) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.59 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 31 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Gallen is aiming to record his fourth quality start in a row in this outing.
- Gallen will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 6.2 innings per outing.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/21/2023
|Padres
|W 9-0
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Seth Lugo
|4/22/2023
|Padres
|L 5-3
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Joe Musgrove
|4/23/2023
|Padres
|L 7-5
|Home
|Drey Jameson
|Yu Darvish
|4/24/2023
|Royals
|W 5-4
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Brad Keller
|4/25/2023
|Royals
|L 5-4
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Brady Singer
|4/26/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Ryan Yarbrough
|4/28/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Kyle Freeland
|4/29/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|José Ureña
|4/30/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Austin Gomber
|5/2/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Jon Gray
|5/3/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Andrew Heaney
