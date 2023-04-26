Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals take the field on Wednesday at Chase Field against Zac Gallen, who will start for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch will be at 3:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks average 0.8 home runs per game to rank 24th in MLB play with 21 total home runs.

Arizona is 10th in MLB, slugging .420.

The Diamondbacks have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.262).

Arizona is the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.8 runs per game (119 total).

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in MLB with a .312 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.5 times per game, the fifth-fewest mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Arizona has the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).

The Diamondbacks average baseball's 23rd-ranked WHIP (1.379).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (3-1) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.59 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 31 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Gallen is aiming to record his fourth quality start in a row in this outing.

Gallen will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 6.2 innings per outing.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 4/21/2023 Padres W 9-0 Home Zac Gallen Seth Lugo 4/22/2023 Padres L 5-3 Home Merrill Kelly Joe Musgrove 4/23/2023 Padres L 7-5 Home Drey Jameson Yu Darvish 4/24/2023 Royals W 5-4 Home Tommy Henry Brad Keller 4/25/2023 Royals L 5-4 Home Ryne Nelson Brady Singer 4/26/2023 Royals - Home Zac Gallen Ryan Yarbrough 4/28/2023 Rockies - Away Merrill Kelly Kyle Freeland 4/29/2023 Rockies - Away Tommy Henry José Ureña 4/30/2023 Rockies - Away Tommy Henry Austin Gomber 5/2/2023 Rangers - Away Ryne Nelson Jon Gray 5/3/2023 Rangers - Away Zac Gallen Andrew Heaney

