When the Arizona Diamondbacks (13-12) and Kansas City Royals (6-18) square of in the series rubber match at Chase Field on Wednesday, April 26, Zac Gallen will get the nod for the Diamondbacks, while the Royals will send Ryan Yarbrough to the mound. The game will begin at 3:40 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as -275 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Royals (+220). Arizona is favored on the run line (-2.5). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (3-1, 2.59 ERA) vs Yarbrough - KC (0-2, 7.62 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites four times this season and won three of those games.

The Diamondbacks have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 73.3% chance to win.

Over the last 10 games, the Diamondbacks have been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only two times, and they split those games.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Royals have won in six, or 26.1%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have played as an underdog of +220 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 22nd 4th Win NL West +1100 - 3rd

