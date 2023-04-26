The Arizona Diamondbacks and Emmanuel Rivera, who went 1-for-1 with an RBI last time out, battle Ryan Yarbrough and the Kansas City Royals at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Royals.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

Ryan Yarbrough TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate (2022)

Rivera hit .233 with 16 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 23 walks.

In 57.8% of his 102 games last season, Rivera had a hit. He also had 16 multi-hit games in 2022.

Including the 102 games he played in last season, he went yard in 11 of them (10.8%), hitting a home run in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Rivera picked up an RBI in 29 games last season out 102 (28.4%), including eight multi-RBI outings (7.8%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.

He touched home plate in 35.3% of his games last year (36 of 102), with more than one run on 10 occasions (9.8%).

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 53 GP 44 .251 AVG .213 .299 OBP .285 .423 SLG .394 18 XBH 13 5 HR 7 20 RBI 20 38/11 K/BB 45/12 0 SB 1 Home Away 55 GP 47 34 (61.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (53.2%) 8 (14.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (17.0%) 19 (34.5%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (36.2%) 5 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (12.8%) 16 (29.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (27.7%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)