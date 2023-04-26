After batting .257 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Evan Longoria and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Ryan Yarbrough) at 3:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Evan Longoria? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Evan Longoria At The Plate

  • Longoria is batting .238 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
  • In six of 13 games this year (46.2%) Longoria has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (23.1%).
  • In 13 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Longoria has had an RBI in four games this year.
  • He has scored in five of 13 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 7
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.37).
  • Royals pitchers combine to surrender 34 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
  • Yarbrough takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Royals.
  • The 31-year-old left-hander has pitched in relief seven times this season.
  • In seven games this season, he has a 7.62 ERA and 3.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .294 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.