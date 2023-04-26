Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Royals - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:29 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .257 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Evan Longoria and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Ryan Yarbrough) at 3:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Evan Longoria? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is batting .238 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- In six of 13 games this year (46.2%) Longoria has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (23.1%).
- In 13 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Longoria has had an RBI in four games this year.
- He has scored in five of 13 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.37).
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 34 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Yarbrough takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Royals.
- The 31-year-old left-hander has pitched in relief seven times this season.
- In seven games this season, he has a 7.62 ERA and 3.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .294 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.