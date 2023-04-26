Jose Herrera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Royals - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:28 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jose Herrera -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Kansas City Royals, with Ryan Yarbrough on the hill, on April 26 at 3:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jose Herrera At The Plate
- Herrera is hitting .227 with three walks.
- Herrera has gotten a hit in three of eight games this season (37.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his eight games this year.
- Herrera has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.37 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 34 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Yarbrough will start for the Royals, his first this season.
- The 31-year-old lefty came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of seven appearances so far.
- Over his seven games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .294 against him. He has a 7.62 ERA and averages 3.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
