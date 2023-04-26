Jose Herrera -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Kansas City Royals, with Ryan Yarbrough on the hill, on April 26 at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jose Herrera At The Plate

  • Herrera is hitting .227 with three walks.
  • Herrera has gotten a hit in three of eight games this season (37.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a home run in his eight games this year.
  • Herrera has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have a 5.37 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to allow 34 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • Yarbrough will start for the Royals, his first this season.
  • The 31-year-old lefty came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of seven appearances so far.
  • Over his seven games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .294 against him. He has a 7.62 ERA and averages 3.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
