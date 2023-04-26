Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Royals - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:29 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Josh Rojas (.195 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough and the Kansas City Royals at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Royals.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .278 with six doubles and six walks.
- Rojas has picked up a hit in 12 of 20 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- In 20 games played this year, he has not homered.
- In nine games this season (45.0%), Rojas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine games this season (45.0%), including three multi-run games (15.0%).
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|9
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.37).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (34 total, 1.4 per game).
- Yarbrough will make his first start of the season for the Royals.
- The 31-year-old southpaw came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of seven appearances so far.
- In his seven appearances this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .294 against him. He has a 7.62 ERA and averages 3.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
