Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Royals - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:30 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Ketel Marte (batting .342 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Yarbrough. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Royals.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has seven doubles, two triples, two home runs and three walks while hitting .267.
- Marte has gotten at least one hit in 69.6% of his games this year (16 of 23), with more than one hit six times (26.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 23 games played this season, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- Marte has driven in a run in three games this year (13.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (13.0%).
- He has scored in 12 of 23 games (52.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.37 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 34 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Yarbrough will start for the Royals, his first of the season.
- The 31-year-old southpaw came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of seven appearances so far.
- In seven appearances this season, he has compiled a 7.62 ERA and averages 3.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .294 against him.
