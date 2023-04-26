On Wednesday, Ketel Marte (batting .342 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Yarbrough. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Royals.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

TV Channel: BSAZ

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has seven doubles, two triples, two home runs and three walks while hitting .267.

Marte has gotten at least one hit in 69.6% of his games this year (16 of 23), with more than one hit six times (26.1%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 23 games played this season, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

Marte has driven in a run in three games this year (13.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (13.0%).

He has scored in 12 of 23 games (52.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Royals Pitching Rankings