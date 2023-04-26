On Wednesday, Nick Ahmed (coming off going 0-for-1 with an RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Yarbrough. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

Ryan Yarbrough TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed is hitting .298 with three doubles and a home run.

Ahmed has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 15 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

In six games this year (40.0%), Ahmed has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings