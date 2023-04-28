The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .183.
  • Thomas has picked up a hit in eight of 24 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • In 24 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • Thomas has driven in a run in six games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In eight games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 10
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (20.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.04).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up 35 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
  • Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.28 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • This season, the 29-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.28), 40th in WHIP (1.207), and 77th in K/9 (5.9) among pitchers who qualify.
