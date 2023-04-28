Christian Walker -- hitting .306 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on April 28 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is batting .227 with five doubles, three home runs and five walks.

In 13 of 24 games this season (54.2%) Walker has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.

In 12 games this season (50.0%), Walker has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine games this season (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings