On Friday, Corbin Carroll (.513 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 129 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1-for-1) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.384), slugging percentage (.578) and total hits (29) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

Carroll enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .600.

Carroll has picked up a hit in 65.4% of his 26 games this season, with multiple hits in 38.5% of them.

Looking at the 26 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (15.4%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.

Carroll has picked up an RBI in 19.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.5% of his games.

He has scored in 13 of 26 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings