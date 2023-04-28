Friday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (14-12) and Colorado Rockies (8-18) going head to head at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:40 PM ET on April 28.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Merrill Kelly (1-3, 4.10 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Kyle Freeland (2-2, 4.28 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have won four out of the five games in which they've been favored.

Arizona has a record of 4-1 when favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 121 (4.7 per game).

The Diamondbacks' 4.70 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks Schedule