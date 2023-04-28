Kyle Freeland gets the nod on the mound for the Colorado Rockies against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

The Rockies are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Diamondbacks (-125). The over/under is 11 runs for the game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Diamondbacksgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -125 +105 11 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Diamondbacks have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. For three consecutive games, Arizona and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total set by oddsmakers during that stretch being 9.2 runs.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won 80% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (4-1).

Arizona has a 4-1 record (winning 80% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Diamondbacks' implied win probability is 55.6%.

Arizona has combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times this season for a 12-13-1 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have had a spread set for just one game this season, and they covered.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-6 6-6 6-3 8-9 10-7 4-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.