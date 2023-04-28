Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks face Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Friday. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 24th in MLB play with 21 total home runs.

Arizona's .414 slugging percentage ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks' .261 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.

Arizona is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (121 total).

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in MLB with a .313 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.6 times per game to rank fourth in the majors.

Arizona's pitching staff ranks 21st in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Arizona's 4.70 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.351).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks are sending Merrill Kelly (1-3) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.

Kelly heads into the matchup with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Kelly will try to last five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.2 frames per outing.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 4/22/2023 Padres L 5-3 Home Merrill Kelly Joe Musgrove 4/23/2023 Padres L 7-5 Home Drey Jameson Yu Darvish 4/24/2023 Royals W 5-4 Home Tommy Henry Brad Keller 4/25/2023 Royals L 5-4 Home Ryne Nelson Brady Singer 4/26/2023 Royals W 2-0 Home Zac Gallen Ryan Yarbrough 4/28/2023 Rockies - Away Merrill Kelly Kyle Freeland 4/29/2023 Rockies - Away Tommy Henry Noah Davis 4/30/2023 Rockies - Away Ryne Nelson Austin Gomber 5/2/2023 Rangers - Away Ryne Nelson Jon Gray 5/3/2023 Rangers - Away Zac Gallen Andrew Heaney 5/5/2023 Nationals - Home Merrill Kelly Josiah Gray

