On Friday, April 28 at 8:40 PM ET, the Arizona Diamondbacks (14-12) visit the Colorado Rockies (8-18) at Coors Field. Merrill Kelly will get the nod for the Diamondbacks, while Kyle Freeland will take the mound for the Rockies.

The Rockies are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Diamondbacks (-125). An 11-run over/under is set in the contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (1-3, 4.10 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (2-2, 4.28 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won four of the five games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have a 4-1 record (winning 80% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Diamondbacks went 2-1 over the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win six times (30%) in those contests.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious six times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nick Ahmed 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+150) Evan Longoria 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+115) Christian Walker 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+110) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+115) 1.5 (-167) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+125) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+120) 1.5 (-139) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+110)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 22nd 4th Win NL West +1100 - 3rd

