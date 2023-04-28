Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Rockies on April 28, 2023
Corbin Carroll and Charlie Blackmon are among the players with prop bets available when the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockies square off at Coors Field on Friday (first pitch at 8:40 PM ET).
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Merrill Kelly Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Kelly Stats
- The Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (1-3) to the mound for his sixth start this season.
- He has two quality starts in five chances this season.
- Kelly has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 48th, 1.329 WHIP ranks 56th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 44th.
Kelly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 22
|5.0
|3
|4
|4
|7
|5
|at Cardinals
|Apr. 17
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Apr. 11
|6.0
|1
|3
|3
|7
|4
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 6
|5.2
|6
|4
|4
|4
|4
|at Dodgers
|Mar. 31
|3.2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|4
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has put up 29 hits with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks. He has driven in eight runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .322/.384/.578 so far this season.
- Carroll will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .387 with six doubles, a triple and seven walks.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 26
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 25
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 23
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has 24 hits with seven doubles, two triples, two home runs and three walks. He has driven in six runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .258/.303/.441 so far this season.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 25
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Charlie Blackmon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Blackmon Stats
- Blackmon has recorded 24 hits with six doubles, two home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in six runs.
- He's slashing .276/.394/.414 so far this season.
Blackmon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Guardians
|Apr. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|Apr. 25
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|at Guardians
|Apr. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Apr. 23
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Phillies
|Apr. 22
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
Kris Bryant Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Bryant Stats
- Kris Bryant has 29 hits with four doubles, three home runs, nine walks and eight RBI.
- He has a slash line of .312/.379/.452 so far this season.
- Bryant brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with a walk and two RBI.
Bryant Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Guardians
|Apr. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Guardians
|Apr. 25
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Guardians
|Apr. 24
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Phillies
|Apr. 22
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Apr. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
