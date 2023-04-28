Corbin Carroll and Charlie Blackmon are among the players with prop bets available when the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockies square off at Coors Field on Friday (first pitch at 8:40 PM ET).

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Kelly Stats

The Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (1-3) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

He has two quality starts in five chances this season.

Kelly has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 48th, 1.329 WHIP ranks 56th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 44th.

Kelly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Padres Apr. 22 5.0 3 4 4 7 5 at Cardinals Apr. 17 6.0 5 1 1 3 0 vs. Brewers Apr. 11 6.0 1 3 3 7 4 vs. Dodgers Apr. 6 5.2 6 4 4 4 4 at Dodgers Mar. 31 3.2 3 0 0 4 4

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has put up 29 hits with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks. He has driven in eight runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .322/.384/.578 so far this season.

Carroll will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .387 with six doubles, a triple and seven walks.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Apr. 26 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Apr. 25 3-for-4 2 0 0 6 2 vs. Royals Apr. 24 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Apr. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 1 vs. Padres Apr. 22 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 24 hits with seven doubles, two triples, two home runs and three walks. He has driven in six runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .258/.303/.441 so far this season.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Apr. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Apr. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Apr. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Padres Apr. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has recorded 24 hits with six doubles, two home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in six runs.

He's slashing .276/.394/.414 so far this season.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Apr. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Apr. 25 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 at Guardians Apr. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Apr. 23 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 at Phillies Apr. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

Kris Bryant Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bryant Stats

Kris Bryant has 29 hits with four doubles, three home runs, nine walks and eight RBI.

He has a slash line of .312/.379/.452 so far this season.

Bryant brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with a walk and two RBI.

Bryant Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Apr. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Guardians Apr. 25 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 at Guardians Apr. 24 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Phillies Apr. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Apr. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

