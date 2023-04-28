Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:09 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies (8-18) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (14-12) in NL West play, at 8:40 PM ET on Friday.
The probable starters are Merrill Kelly (1-3) for the Diamondbacks and Kyle Freeland (2-2) for the Rockies.
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (1-3, 4.10 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (2-2, 4.28 ERA)
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly
- Kelly (1-3) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his sixth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up four earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 34-year-old has pitched to a 4.10 ERA this season with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 5.8 walks per nine across five games.
- He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- Kelly has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland
- Freeland (2-2) takes the mound first for the Rockies in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.28 ERA in 27 1/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In five games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.28, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .248 against him.
- Freeland is trying to pick up his fourth quality start of the year in this matchup.
- Freeland heads into the game with four outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- The 29-year-old's 4.28 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.207 WHIP ranks 40th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 77th among qualifying pitchers this season.
