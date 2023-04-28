Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:26 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Emmanuel Rivera and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Kyle Freeland) at 8:40 PM ET on Friday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last game against the Royals.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Emmanuel Rivera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate (2022)
- Rivera hit .233 with 16 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 23 walks.
- In 57.8% of his games last season (59 of 102), Rivera got a base hit, and in 16 of those games (15.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 11 of 102 games last year, he left the yard (10.8%). He went deep in 3.3% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Rivera picked up an RBI in 29 games last season out 102 (28.4%), including eight multi-RBI outings (7.8%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- He scored a run in 36 of his 102 games a year ago (35.3%), with more than one run scored 10 times (9.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|44
|.251
|AVG
|.213
|.299
|OBP
|.285
|.423
|SLG
|.394
|18
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|20
|38/11
|K/BB
|45/12
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|47
|34 (61.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|25 (53.2%)
|8 (14.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (17.0%)
|19 (34.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (36.2%)
|5 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (12.8%)
|16 (29.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (27.7%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rockies had a collective 7.5 K/9 last season, the second-worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.08 team ERA ranked last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.28 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 27 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty went six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old's 4.28 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.207 WHIP ranks 40th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 77th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.