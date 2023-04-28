After going 2-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Emmanuel Rivera and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Kyle Freeland) at 8:40 PM ET on Friday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last game against the Royals.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate (2022)

  • Rivera hit .233 with 16 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 23 walks.
  • In 57.8% of his games last season (59 of 102), Rivera got a base hit, and in 16 of those games (15.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 11 of 102 games last year, he left the yard (10.8%). He went deep in 3.3% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Rivera picked up an RBI in 29 games last season out 102 (28.4%), including eight multi-RBI outings (7.8%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
  • He scored a run in 36 of his 102 games a year ago (35.3%), with more than one run scored 10 times (9.8%).

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
53 GP 44
.251 AVG .213
.299 OBP .285
.423 SLG .394
18 XBH 13
5 HR 7
20 RBI 20
38/11 K/BB 45/12
0 SB 1
Home Away
55 GP 47
34 (61.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (53.2%)
8 (14.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (17.0%)
19 (34.5%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (36.2%)
5 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (12.8%)
16 (29.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (27.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies had a collective 7.5 K/9 last season, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Rockies' 5.08 team ERA ranked last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.28 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 27 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty went six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 29-year-old's 4.28 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.207 WHIP ranks 40th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 77th among qualifying pitchers this season.
