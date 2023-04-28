Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:26 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Evan Longoria (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Royals.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .239.
- Longoria has had a hit in seven of 14 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits three times (21.4%).
- In 14 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Longoria has had an RBI in five games this season.
- In five games this season (35.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.04).
- The Rockies rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (35 total, 1.3 per game).
- Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.28 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 4.28 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.207 WHIP ranks 40th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 77th.
