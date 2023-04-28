Gabriel Moreno -- batting .355 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on April 28 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

  • Moreno is batting .288 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • Moreno has gotten a hit in 13 of 20 games this season (65.0%), with more than one hit on five occasions (25.0%).
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • In nine games this season (45.0%), Moreno has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once three times this season (15.0%), including one multi-run game.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 9
8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (55.6%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Rockies' 5.04 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (35 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Freeland (2-2 with a 4.28 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander went six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 4.28 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.207 WHIP ranks 40th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 77th.
