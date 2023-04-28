Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:27 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Gabriel Moreno -- batting .355 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on April 28 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is batting .288 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.
- Moreno has gotten a hit in 13 of 20 games this season (65.0%), with more than one hit on five occasions (25.0%).
- He has homered in one game this year.
- In nine games this season (45.0%), Moreno has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (15.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|9
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (55.6%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.04 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (35 total, 1.3 per game).
- Freeland (2-2 with a 4.28 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander went six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 4.28 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.207 WHIP ranks 40th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 77th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.