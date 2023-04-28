Ketel Marte -- with a slugging percentage of .526 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on April 28 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is batting .258 with seven doubles, two triples, two home runs and three walks.

Marte has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has homered in two of 24 games played this year, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

Marte has had an RBI in three games this season (12.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (12.5%).

In 12 games this year (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 11 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings