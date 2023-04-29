The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas and his .387 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Noah Davis and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .176.
  • Thomas has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • In 25 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Thomas has driven in a run in six games this season (24.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in nine of 25 games (36.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 11
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (18.2%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Rockies' 5.16 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (36 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Davis (0-0) makes the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.
  • His last time out came on Friday, April 21 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
