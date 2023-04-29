The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (.297 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Noah Davis and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Rockies.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Noah Davis

Noah Davis TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .237 with six doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Walker has picked up a hit in 56.0% of his 25 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.0% of those games.

In 12.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Walker has driven home a run in 13 games this year (52.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored a run in 10 of 25 games so far this year.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (53.8%)

