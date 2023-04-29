On Saturday, Corbin Carroll (batting .419 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Davis. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

  • Carroll has 30 hits and an OBP of .388 to go with a slugging percentage of .570. All three of those stats are tops among Arizona hitters this season.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
  • Carroll is batting .571 during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
  • Carroll has gotten a hit in 18 of 27 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (37.0%).
  • Looking at the 27 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (14.8%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Carroll has picked up an RBI in five games this season (18.5%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (11.1%).
  • He has scored in 51.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 18.5%.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 13
10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%)
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.16).
  • The Rockies rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (36 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Rockies will send Davis (0-0) to make his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Friday, April 21 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
