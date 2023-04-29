Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Corbin Carroll (batting .419 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Davis. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 30 hits and an OBP of .388 to go with a slugging percentage of .570. All three of those stats are tops among Arizona hitters this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- Carroll is batting .571 during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- Carroll has gotten a hit in 18 of 27 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (37.0%).
- Looking at the 27 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (14.8%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Carroll has picked up an RBI in five games this season (18.5%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (11.1%).
- He has scored in 51.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 18.5%.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (38.5%)
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.16).
- The Rockies rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (36 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Rockies will send Davis (0-0) to make his third start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Friday, April 21 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
