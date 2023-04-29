Devin Booker and the rest of the Phoenix Suns face the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, at 8:30 PM ET.

In a 136-130 win over the Clippers (his last game) Booker produced 47 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists and two steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Booker's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 27.8 30.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 4.3 Assists 5.5 5.5 6.4 PRA 41.5 37.8 41.3 PR 35.5 32.3 34.9 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.1



Devin Booker Insights vs. the Nuggets

Booker has taken 20.1 shots per game this season and made 9.9 per game, which account for 14.4% and 15.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Booker is averaging six three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Booker's Suns average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets give up 112.5 points per game, eighth-ranked in the league.

The Nuggets give up 40.8 rebounds per contest, best in the league.

Conceding 25.7 assists per game, the Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets have given up 11.4 makes per game, third in the NBA.

Devin Booker vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/6/2023 37 15 1 8 1 0 0 3/31/2023 35 27 2 6 2 0 1 12/25/2022 4 2 0 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.