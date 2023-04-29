Saturday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (15-12) and the Colorado Rockies (8-19) at Coors Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Diamondbacks taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on April 29.

The probable starters are Tommy Henry for the Diamondbacks and Noah Davis for the Rockies.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 4, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 12.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 3-1.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Diamondbacks have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored six times and won five of those games.

Arizona has a record of 5-1 when favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Arizona has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 130.

The Diamondbacks have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Schedule