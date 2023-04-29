Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (15-12) and the Colorado Rockies (8-19) at Coors Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Diamondbacks taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on April 29.
The probable starters are Tommy Henry for the Diamondbacks and Noah Davis for the Rockies.
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 4, Rockies 3.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 12.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 3-1.
- Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Diamondbacks have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored six times and won five of those games.
- Arizona has a record of 5-1 when favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The Diamondbacks have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Arizona has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 130.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 23
|Padres
|L 7-5
|Drey Jameson vs Yu Darvish
|April 24
|Royals
|W 5-4
|Tommy Henry vs Brad Keller
|April 25
|Royals
|L 5-4
|Ryne Nelson vs Brady Singer
|April 26
|Royals
|W 2-0
|Zac Gallen vs Ryan Yarbrough
|April 28
|@ Rockies
|W 9-1
|Merrill Kelly vs Kyle Freeland
|April 29
|@ Rockies
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Noah Davis
|April 30
|@ Rockies
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Austin Gomber
|May 2
|@ Rangers
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Jon Gray
|May 3
|@ Rangers
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Andrew Heaney
|May 5
|Nationals
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Patrick Corbin
|May 6
|Nationals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.