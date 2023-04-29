Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (15-12) will visit Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (8-19) at Coors Field on Saturday, April 29, with a start time of 8:10 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rockies (-105). A 12.5-run total is set for the matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Tommy Henry - ARI (0-0, 6.23 ERA) vs Noah Davis - COL (0-0, 0.93 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won five of the six games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Diamondbacks went 3-1 across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (28.6%) in those games.

The Rockies have a mark of 6-15 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+100) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+125) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+120) Josh Rojas 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+155) Gabriel Moreno 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+155)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 22nd 4th Win NL West +1100 - 3rd

