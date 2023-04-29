Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Rockies on April 29, 2023
Oddsmakers have set player props for Corbin Carroll, Kris Bryant and others when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Tommy Henry Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Henry Stats
- Tommy Henry heads to the mound for the Diamondbacks to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.
Henry Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 24
|4.1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs, eight walks and eight RBI (30 total hits). He has stolen 10 bases.
- He has a slash line of .323/.388/.570 so far this season.
- Carroll has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .419 with six doubles, a triple and seven walks.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Apr. 28
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 26
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 25
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 23
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has 25 hits with seven doubles, two triples, three home runs, three walks and eight RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .258/.298/.464 so far this season.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 25
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Kris Bryant Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Bryant Stats
- Bryant has four doubles, three home runs, nine walks and eight RBI (30 total hits).
- He has a .309/.374/.443 slash line so far this year.
- Bryant has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with a walk and two RBI.
Bryant Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|Apr. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Guardians
|Apr. 25
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Guardians
|Apr. 24
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Phillies
|Apr. 22
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Charlie Blackmon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Blackmon Stats
- Charlie Blackmon has six doubles, two home runs, 12 walks and six RBI (25 total hits).
- He has a .275/.389/.407 slash line on the year.
- Blackmon has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.
Blackmon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|Apr. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|Apr. 25
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|at Guardians
|Apr. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Apr. 23
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
