The Arizona Diamondbacks and Emmanuel Rivera, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Noah Davis and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Noah Davis

Noah Davis TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate (2022)

Rivera hit .233 with 16 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 23 walks.

In 57.8% of his 102 games last season, Rivera picked up a hit. He also had 16 multi-hit games in 2022.

He hit a long ball in 11 of 102 games in 2022 (10.8%), including 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Rivera picked up an RBI in 29 games last season out of 102 (28.4%), including multiple RBIs in 7.8% of those games (eight times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..

He came around to score in 35.3% of his games last year (36 of 102), with two or more runs on 10 occasions (9.8%).

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 53 GP 44 .251 AVG .213 .299 OBP .285 .423 SLG .394 18 XBH 13 5 HR 7 20 RBI 20 38/11 K/BB 45/12 0 SB 1 Home Away 55 GP 47 34 (61.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (53.2%) 8 (14.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (17.0%) 19 (34.5%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (36.2%) 5 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (12.8%) 16 (29.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (27.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)