The Arizona Diamondbacks and Emmanuel Rivera, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Noah Davis and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate (2022)

  • Rivera hit .233 with 16 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 23 walks.
  • In 57.8% of his 102 games last season, Rivera picked up a hit. He also had 16 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He hit a long ball in 11 of 102 games in 2022 (10.8%), including 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Rivera picked up an RBI in 29 games last season out of 102 (28.4%), including multiple RBIs in 7.8% of those games (eight times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..
  • He came around to score in 35.3% of his games last year (36 of 102), with two or more runs on 10 occasions (9.8%).

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
53 GP 44
.251 AVG .213
.299 OBP .285
.423 SLG .394
18 XBH 13
5 HR 7
20 RBI 20
38/11 K/BB 45/12
0 SB 1
Home Away
55 GP 47
34 (61.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (53.2%)
8 (14.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (17.0%)
19 (34.5%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (36.2%)
5 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (12.8%)
16 (29.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (27.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranked 29th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
  • The Rockies' 5.08 team ERA ranked last among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies allowed 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
  • Davis (0-0) takes the mound for the Rockies to make his third start of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Friday, April 21 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
