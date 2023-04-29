The Arizona Diamondbacks and Evan Longoria, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Noah Davis and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

  • Longoria has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .229.
  • Longoria has gotten at least one hit in 46.7% of his games this year (seven of 15), with at least two hits three times (20.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 15 games played this season, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Longoria has had an RBI in five games this year.
  • He has scored in five of 15 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 8
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.16).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 36 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
  • Davis (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Rockies, his third of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, April 21, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
