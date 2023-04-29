Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:25 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Evan Longoria, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Noah Davis and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rockies.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .229.
- Longoria has gotten at least one hit in 46.7% of his games this year (seven of 15), with at least two hits three times (20.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 15 games played this season, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Longoria has had an RBI in five games this year.
- He has scored in five of 15 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.16).
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 36 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Davis (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Rockies, his third of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, April 21, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
