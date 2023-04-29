Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:25 AM MST
On Saturday, Geraldo Perdomo (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Davis. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Rockies.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is batting .370 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.
- Perdomo has had a hit in 12 of 20 games this season (60.0%), including multiple hits eight times (40.0%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Perdomo has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (35.0%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (15.0%).
- In nine games this year (45.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|9
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.16 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (36 total, 1.3 per game).
- Davis (0-0) makes the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, April 21, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
