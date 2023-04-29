Jose Herrera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:25 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Jose Herrera and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Noah Davis) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jose Herrera At The Plate
- Herrera is batting .208 with three walks.
- In three of nine games this season (33.3%), Herrera has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In nine games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Herrera has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.9 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.16 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 36 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Davis (0-0) takes the mound for the Rockies to make his third start this season.
- The righty last pitched on Friday, April 21 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
