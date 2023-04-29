After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Jose Herrera and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Noah Davis) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Noah Davis

Noah Davis TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jose Herrera At The Plate

Herrera is batting .208 with three walks.

In three of nine games this season (33.3%), Herrera has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In nine games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Herrera has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings