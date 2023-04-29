Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ketel Marte -- batting .289 with a double, two triples, a home run, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Noah Davis on the hill, on April 29 at 8:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Rockies.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has seven doubles, two triples, three home runs and three walks while batting .258.
- In 17 of 25 games this year (68.0%) Marte has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (24.0%).
- In three games this year, he has gone deep (12.0%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Marte has driven in a run in four games this season (16.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (16.0%).
- In 13 games this season (52.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.9 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.16 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 36 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Davis (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Rockies, his third of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Friday, April 21 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
