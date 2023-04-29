Ketel Marte -- batting .289 with a double, two triples, a home run, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Noah Davis on the hill, on April 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

  • Marte has seven doubles, two triples, three home runs and three walks while batting .258.
  • In 17 of 25 games this year (68.0%) Marte has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (24.0%).
  • In three games this year, he has gone deep (12.0%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).
  • Marte has driven in a run in four games this season (16.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (16.0%).
  • In 13 games this season (52.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 12
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.9 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Rockies have a 5.16 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up 36 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
  • Davis (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Rockies, his third of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Friday, April 21 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
