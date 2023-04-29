Ketel Marte -- batting .289 with a double, two triples, a home run, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Noah Davis on the hill, on April 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Noah Davis

Noah Davis TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has seven doubles, two triples, three home runs and three walks while batting .258.

In 17 of 25 games this year (68.0%) Marte has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (24.0%).

In three games this year, he has gone deep (12.0%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).

Marte has driven in a run in four games this season (16.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (16.0%).

In 13 games this season (52.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

