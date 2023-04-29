Kevin Durant will hope to make a difference for the Phoenix Suns at 8:30 PM on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Durant totaled 31 points, six rebounds and four assists in his last game, which ended in a 136-130 win against the Clippers.

Let's look at Durant's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 29.1 27 Rebounds 7.5 6.6 6.7 Assists 5.5 5 4.8 PRA 39.5 40.7 38.5 PR 34.5 35.7 33.7 3PM 2.5 2 2.6



Kevin Durant Insights vs. the Nuggets

Durant's Suns average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets concede 112.5 points per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

The Nuggets allow 40.8 rebounds per contest, best in the league.

The Nuggets allow 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets are ranked third in the NBA, giving up 11.4 makes per game.

Kevin Durant vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/6/2023 41 29 7 4 6 1 0 3/31/2023 33 30 4 2 2 2 1

