The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.366 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Noah Davis and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

  • Gurriel has six doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks while batting .277.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 50th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage, and 110th in slugging.
  • Gurriel has gotten a hit in 16 of 24 games this year (66.7%), including seven multi-hit games (29.2%).
  • He has gone deep in only one game this season.
  • In eight games this season (33.3%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 10 games this year (41.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 12
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.16).
  • The Rockies rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (36 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Davis (0-0) makes the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, April 21, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.