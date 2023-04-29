The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.366 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Noah Davis and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Noah Davis

Noah Davis TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has six doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks while batting .277.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 50th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage, and 110th in slugging.

Gurriel has gotten a hit in 16 of 24 games this year (66.7%), including seven multi-hit games (29.2%).

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

In eight games this season (33.3%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 10 games this year (41.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings