On Saturday, Pavin Smith (.375 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, seven walks and seven RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Davis. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Noah Davis TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Pavin Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .343 with three doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

In 57.1% of his games this season (eight of 14), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (28.6%) he recorded more than one.

In 14 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In six games this year (42.9%), Smith has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six games this year (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

