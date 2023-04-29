Suns vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Semifinals Game 1
The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 on tap.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Suns matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Suns vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Suns Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-3.5)
|227
|-155
|+135
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-3.5)
|226.5
|-160
|+135
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-3.5)
|227
|-159
|+135
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-2.5)
|226.5
|-140
|+120
Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and give up 112.5 per contest (eighth in the league).
- The Suns outscore opponents by two points per game (posting 113.6 points per game, 17th in league, and conceding 111.6 per outing, sixth in NBA) and have a +170 scoring differential.
- These two teams score 229.4 points per game combined, 2.4 more than this game's total.
- Opponents of these two teams combine to average 224.1 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Denver has compiled a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this year.
- Phoenix is 42-39-1 ATS this season.
Suns Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Devin Booker
|30.5
|-110
|27.8
|Kevin Durant
|27.5
|-120
|29.1
|Deandre Ayton
|15.5
|-125
|18.0
|Chris Paul
|14.5
|+100
|13.9
|Torrey Craig
|7.5
|-105
|7.4
