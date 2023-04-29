Suns vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The point total in the matchup is set at 227.5.
Suns vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-3.5
|227.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix has combined with its opponent to score more than 227.5 points in 41 of 82 games this season.
- Phoenix has had an average of 225.2 points scored in its games so far this season, 2.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- Phoenix has a 43-38-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Suns have come away with eight wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Phoenix has won four of its 15 games, or 26.7%, when it is the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.
- Phoenix has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Suns vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|40
|48.8%
|115.8
|229.4
|112.5
|224.1
|229.9
|Suns
|41
|50%
|113.6
|229.4
|111.6
|224.1
|226.2
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- Phoenix has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.
- The Suns have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 games.
- Phoenix has been better against the spread at home (22-19-0) than on the road (21-19-0) this year.
- The Suns put up only 1.1 more points per game (113.6) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (112.5).
- When it scores more than 112.5 points, Phoenix is 32-11 against the spread and 34-10 overall.
Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|28-24
|38-44
|Suns
|43-38
|10-9
|42-40
Suns vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Suns
|115.8
|113.6
|12
|17
|38-17
|32-11
|47-8
|34-10
|112.5
|111.6
|8
|6
|36-12
|34-19
|40-8
|39-14
