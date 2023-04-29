The Denver Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The point total in the matchup is set at 227.5.

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -3.5 227.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix has combined with its opponent to score more than 227.5 points in 41 of 82 games this season.

Phoenix has had an average of 225.2 points scored in its games so far this season, 2.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Phoenix has a 43-38-0 record against the spread this year.

The Suns have come away with eight wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Phoenix has won four of its 15 games, or 26.7%, when it is the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

Phoenix has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Suns vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 40 48.8% 115.8 229.4 112.5 224.1 229.9 Suns 41 50% 113.6 229.4 111.6 224.1 226.2

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

Phoenix has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.

The Suns have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 games.

Phoenix has been better against the spread at home (22-19-0) than on the road (21-19-0) this year.

The Suns put up only 1.1 more points per game (113.6) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (112.5).

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Phoenix is 32-11 against the spread and 34-10 overall.

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 28-24 38-44 Suns 43-38 10-9 42-40

Suns vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Nuggets Suns 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 38-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 32-11 47-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-10 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 111.6 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 36-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 34-19 40-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-14

