The Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns square off in Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

TNT Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns are shooting 46.7% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 47.8% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Phoenix has a 23-9 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.8% from the field.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The Suns put up just 1.1 more points per game (113.6) than the Nuggets give up (112.5).

Phoenix is 34-10 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns average 114.1 points per game at home, 0.9 more than on the road (113.2). Defensively they concede 109.2 per game, 4.7 fewer points than away (113.9).

At home Phoenix is conceding 109.2 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than it is on the road (113.9).

At home the Suns are picking up 26.8 assists per game, 0.9 less than away (27.7).

Suns Injuries