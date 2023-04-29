The Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns square off in Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

Suns Stats Insights

  • The Suns are shooting 46.7% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 47.8% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Phoenix has a 23-9 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.8% from the field.
  • The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.
  • The Suns put up just 1.1 more points per game (113.6) than the Nuggets give up (112.5).
  • Phoenix is 34-10 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

  • The Suns average 114.1 points per game at home, 0.9 more than on the road (113.2). Defensively they concede 109.2 per game, 4.7 fewer points than away (113.9).
  • At home Phoenix is conceding 109.2 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than it is on the road (113.9).
  • At home the Suns are picking up 26.8 assists per game, 0.9 less than away (27.7).

Suns Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Cameron Payne Questionable Back

