How to Watch the Suns vs. Nuggets: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Western Conference Semifinals Game 1
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns square off in Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns are shooting 46.7% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 47.8% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Phoenix has a 23-9 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.8% from the field.
- The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.
- The Suns put up just 1.1 more points per game (113.6) than the Nuggets give up (112.5).
- Phoenix is 34-10 when it scores more than 112.5 points.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns average 114.1 points per game at home, 0.9 more than on the road (113.2). Defensively they concede 109.2 per game, 4.7 fewer points than away (113.9).
- At home the Suns are picking up 26.8 assists per game, 0.9 less than away (27.7).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cameron Payne
|Questionable
|Back
