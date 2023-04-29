Top Player Prop Bets for Suns vs. Nuggets Western Conference Semifinals Game 1 on April 29, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Nikola Jokic, Deandre Ayton and others in the Denver Nuggets-Phoenix Suns matchup at Ball Arena on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.
Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns
Deandre Ayton Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|15.5 (-128)
|9.5 (-118)
|0.5 (-167)
- The 15.5-point over/under set for Ayton on Saturday is 2.5 lower than his scoring average of 18.0.
- Ayton averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 9.5).
- Ayton averages 1.7 assists, 1.2 more than Saturday's over/under.
Devin Booker Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (-110)
|4.5 (-149)
|5.5 (-128)
|2.5 (-110)
- The 30.5-point total set for Devin Booker on Saturday is 2.7 more points than his season scoring average.
- Booker has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Saturday's game (4.5).
- Booker has averaged 5.5 assists per game, which is equal to Saturday's assist over/under.
- Booker's 2.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).
Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (-118)
|7.5 (+115)
|5.5 (+125)
|2.5 (+125)
- The 27.5-point prop total set for Kevin Durant on Saturday is 1.6 less than his scoring average on the season (29.1).
- He collects 6.6 rebounds per game, 0.9 fewer than his prop bet on Saturday.
- Durant has collected 5.0 assists per game, 0.5 lower than his prop bet on Saturday (5.5).
- He makes 2.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet total on Saturday (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (-105)
|12.5 (-118)
|8.5 (-149)
|1.5 (+155)
- The 25.5-point total set for Jokic on Saturday is 1.0 more point than his per-game scoring average.
- Jokic's per-game rebound average -- 11.8 -- is 0.7 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (12.5).
- Jokic has averaged 9.8 assists per game, 1.3 more than Saturday's assist over/under (8.5).
- Jokic has hit 0.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).
Jamal Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (-110)
|4.5 (-149)
|5.5 (-128)
|2.5 (-110)
- Jamal Murray's 20.0-point scoring average is 2.5 less than Saturday's prop total.
- He grabs 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Saturday.
- Murray's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Saturday's prop bet.
- His 2.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his over/under on Saturday.
