Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Nikola Jokic, Deandre Ayton and others in the Denver Nuggets-Phoenix Suns matchup at Ball Arena on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB AST 15.5 (-128) 9.5 (-118) 0.5 (-167)

The 15.5-point over/under set for Ayton on Saturday is 2.5 lower than his scoring average of 18.0.

Ayton averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 9.5).

Ayton averages 1.7 assists, 1.2 more than Saturday's over/under.

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-110) 4.5 (-149) 5.5 (-128) 2.5 (-110)

The 30.5-point total set for Devin Booker on Saturday is 2.7 more points than his season scoring average.

Booker has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Saturday's game (4.5).

Booker has averaged 5.5 assists per game, which is equal to Saturday's assist over/under.

Booker's 2.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-118) 7.5 (+115) 5.5 (+125) 2.5 (+125)

The 27.5-point prop total set for Kevin Durant on Saturday is 1.6 less than his scoring average on the season (29.1).

He collects 6.6 rebounds per game, 0.9 fewer than his prop bet on Saturday.

Durant has collected 5.0 assists per game, 0.5 lower than his prop bet on Saturday (5.5).

He makes 2.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet total on Saturday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-105) 12.5 (-118) 8.5 (-149) 1.5 (+155)

The 25.5-point total set for Jokic on Saturday is 1.0 more point than his per-game scoring average.

Jokic's per-game rebound average -- 11.8 -- is 0.7 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.8 assists per game, 1.3 more than Saturday's assist over/under (8.5).

Jokic has hit 0.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-110) 4.5 (-149) 5.5 (-128) 2.5 (-110)

Jamal Murray's 20.0-point scoring average is 2.5 less than Saturday's prop total.

He grabs 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Saturday.

Murray's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Saturday's prop bet.

His 2.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his over/under on Saturday.

