Torrey Craig could make a big impact for the Phoenix Suns at 8:30 PM on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent game, a 136-130 win against the Clippers, Craig totaled .

Below, we dig into Craig's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Torrey Craig Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 7.4 11.7 Rebounds 4.5 5.4 4.0 Assists -- 1.5 1.2 PRA -- 14.3 16.9 PR 11.5 12.8 15.7 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.6



Torrey Craig Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Torrey Craig has made 2.9 shots per game, which accounts for 6.6% of his team's total makes.

Craig is averaging 3.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Craig's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.4.

Defensively, the Nuggets are ranked eighth in the NBA, conceding 112.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Nuggets have given up 40.8 rebounds per game, which is best in the NBA.

The Nuggets concede 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

The Nuggets are the third-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Torrey Craig vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/6/2023 22 11 3 2 1 1 0 3/31/2023 16 3 6 0 1 1 0 1/11/2023 23 16 5 0 3 0 0 12/25/2022 36 13 7 2 3 1 2

