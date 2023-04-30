The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas and his .469 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Rockies.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alek Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas is batting .190 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks.
  • In 34.6% of his 26 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in two of 26 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Thomas has driven in a run in six games this season (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 38.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 12
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (25.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Rockies' 5.38 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 38 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
  • Gomber makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 9.28 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 21 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Monday, the lefty threw five scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering three hits.
  • The 29-year-old has a 9.28 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .322 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.