Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:27 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas and his .469 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Rockies.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .190 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks.
- In 34.6% of his 26 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in two of 26 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Thomas has driven in a run in six games this season (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 38.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (11.5%).
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (25.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.38 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 38 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Gomber makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 9.28 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 21 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the lefty threw five scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 9.28 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .322 to opposing hitters.
