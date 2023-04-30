Christian Walker and his .381 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (91 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies and Austin Gomber on April 30 at 3:10 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has six doubles, four home runs and five walks while hitting .255.

Walker has picked up a hit in 15 of 26 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.

He has hit a home run in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (four of 26), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 14 games this year (53.8%), Walker has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (15.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 of 26 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 14 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (42.9%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (57.1%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings