Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:28 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll and his .629 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona with 31 hits and an OBP of .383, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .557.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.
- Carroll will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .467 during his last outings.
- Carroll has picked up a hit in 19 of 28 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has homered in 14.3% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Carroll has had at least one RBI in 21.4% of his games this season (six of 28), with more than one RBI three times (10.7%).
- He has scored in 14 games this year (50.0%), including five multi-run games (17.9%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (35.7%)
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.38).
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (38 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 9.28 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the left-hander went five scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 9.28, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .322 batting average against him.
