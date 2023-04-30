The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll and his .629 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

  • Carroll leads Arizona with 31 hits and an OBP of .383, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .557.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.
  • Carroll will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .467 during his last outings.
  • Carroll has picked up a hit in 19 of 28 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
  • He has homered in 14.3% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Carroll has had at least one RBI in 21.4% of his games this season (six of 28), with more than one RBI three times (10.7%).
  • He has scored in 14 games this year (50.0%), including five multi-run games (17.9%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 14
10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%)
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.38).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (38 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 9.28 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, the left-hander went five scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering three hits.
  • The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 9.28, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .322 batting average against him.
