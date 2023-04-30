The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll and his .629 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona with 31 hits and an OBP of .383, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .557.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.

Carroll will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .467 during his last outings.

Carroll has picked up a hit in 19 of 28 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has homered in 14.3% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Carroll has had at least one RBI in 21.4% of his games this season (six of 28), with more than one RBI three times (10.7%).

He has scored in 14 games this year (50.0%), including five multi-run games (17.9%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%) 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings