When the Arizona Diamondbacks (16-12) and Colorado Rockies (8-20) face off at Coors Field on Sunday, April 30, Ryne Nelson will get the ball for the Diamondbacks, while the Rockies will send Austin Gomber to the mound. The game will begin at 3:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Diamondbacks as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +105 moneyline odds. The game's total has been set at 12 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Nelson - ARI (1-1, 5.33 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (1-4, 9.28 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored six times and won five of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have gone 5-1 (83.3%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks went 3-1 across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Arizona combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Rockies have come away with six wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win six times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 23rd 4th Win NL West +1100 - 3rd

