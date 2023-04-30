After going 3-for-5 with a double in his last game, Emmanuel Rivera and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Austin Gomber) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) against the Rockies.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Emmanuel Rivera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate (2022)

  • Rivera hit .233 with 16 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 23 walks.
  • Rivera had a hit in 59 of 102 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 16 of those games.
  • He homered in 10.8% of his games last season (102 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Rivera picked up an RBI in 28.4% of his 102 games last season, with more than one RBI in 7.8% of those contests (eight). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
  • He scored a run in 36 of 102 games last year (35.3%), including 10 multi-run games (9.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
53 GP 44
.251 AVG .213
.299 OBP .285
.423 SLG .394
18 XBH 13
5 HR 7
20 RBI 20
38/11 K/BB 45/12
0 SB 1
Home Away
55 GP 47
34 (61.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (53.2%)
8 (14.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (17.0%)
19 (34.5%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (36.2%)
5 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (12.8%)
16 (29.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (27.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranked 29th in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
  • The Rockies' 5.08 team ERA ranked last among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • Gomber (1-4 with a 9.28 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season.
  • The left-hander's most recent time out was on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 9.28, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .322 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.