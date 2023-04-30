Evan Longoria -- 0-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, on April 30 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Rockies.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

  • Longoria has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .208.
  • Longoria has picked up a hit in 43.8% of his 16 games this season, with multiple hits in 18.8% of them.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 16 games played this year, and in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Longoria has driven in a run in five games this season (31.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in five of 16 games (31.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 9
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Rockies have a 5.38 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (38 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Gomber (1-4 with a 9.28 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the left-hander threw five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put up a 9.28 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .322 to opposing hitters.
