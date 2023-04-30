Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:28 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Evan Longoria -- 0-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, on April 30 at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Rockies.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Evan Longoria? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .208.
- Longoria has picked up a hit in 43.8% of his 16 games this season, with multiple hits in 18.8% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 16 games played this year, and in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- Longoria has driven in a run in five games this season (31.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in five of 16 games (31.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.38 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (38 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gomber (1-4 with a 9.28 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the left-hander threw five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up a 9.28 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .322 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.