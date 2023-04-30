Gabriel Moreno -- batting .367 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on April 30 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

  • Moreno is hitting .290 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • Moreno has gotten a hit in 14 of 21 games this year (66.7%), with more than one hit on five occasions (23.8%).
  • He has homered in one of 21 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In 10 games this season (47.6%), Moreno has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (19.0%), including one multi-run game.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 10
8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (60.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Rockies have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.38).
  • The Rockies rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (38 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Gomber (1-4 with a 9.28 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Monday, the lefty went five scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering three hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 9.28, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .322 batting average against him.
