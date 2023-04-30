Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:28 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Gabriel Moreno -- batting .367 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on April 30 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .290 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.
- Moreno has gotten a hit in 14 of 21 games this year (66.7%), with more than one hit on five occasions (23.8%).
- He has homered in one of 21 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 10 games this season (47.6%), Moreno has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (19.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (60.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rockies have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.38).
- The Rockies rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (38 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gomber (1-4 with a 9.28 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the lefty went five scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 9.28, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .322 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.