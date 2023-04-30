After hitting .289 with a double, two triples, a home run, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Austin Gomber) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is hitting .258 with seven doubles, two triples, three home runs and three walks.

In 17 of 25 games this season (68.0%) Marte has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (24.0%).

In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (12.0%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).

In four games this year (16.0%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (16.0%) he had more than one.

He has scored in 13 of 25 games (52.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings