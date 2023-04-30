After hitting .289 with a double, two triples, a home run, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Austin Gomber) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
Ketel Marte At The Plate

  • Marte is hitting .258 with seven doubles, two triples, three home runs and three walks.
  • In 17 of 25 games this season (68.0%) Marte has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (24.0%).
  • In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (12.0%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).
  • In four games this year (16.0%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (16.0%) he had more than one.
  • He has scored in 13 of 25 games (52.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 12
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Rockies' 5.38 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (38 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Rockies are sending Gomber (1-4) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 9.28 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 21 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Monday, the left-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering three hits.
  • In five games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 9.28, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .322 against him.
